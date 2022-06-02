A Chinese worker in Luang Prabang carries materials for the China-Laos Railway, which opened in December. An influx of unskilled Chinese workers has fuelled tensions surrounding Southeast Asia’s belt and road projects. Photo: AFP
China’s Belt and Road plans for Southeast Asia face uncertain ‘long-term prospects’ as social, environment concerns persist: study

  • Worries about the Belt and Road Initiative’s environmental and social costs ‘are likely to hinder progress’, according to the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute report
  • Beijing ‘remains committed’ to the region’s projects, but has pivoted more towards ‘soft’ health and digital infrastructure amid the pandemic, it found

Amy Chew
Updated: 6:40pm, 2 Jun, 2022

