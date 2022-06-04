People at a vegetable stall in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
People at a vegetable stall in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Economics

What Singapore is doing to boost food security, from urban farms to homegrown vegetables

  • Singapore’s loss of one-third of its chicken supply following Malaysia’s export ban has reinforced its vulnerability to shocks in the food supply chain
  • While it already has plans to triple its food production by 2030, experts say a central stockpile is also important and suggest the region should band together to form a food reserve with a range of raw products

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 11:30am, 4 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People at a vegetable stall in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
People at a vegetable stall in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE