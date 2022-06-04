A woman shops at at wet market in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE
A woman shops at at wet market in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE
From Malaysia to India, how are export bans on chicken, wheat, sugar affecting Asia?

  • The recent moves by Asian governments to save their own food supplies has sent already inflated food prices soaring across the region amid the Ukraine war
  • While protectionism lowers the threat of civil unrest, analysts say it may be ineffective in keeping prices of food staples low and could even hurt producers as buyers diversify

Kok Xinghui in Singapore Aisyah Llewellyn in Medanand Kunal Purohit in Mumbai

Updated: 8:30am, 4 Jun, 2022

