Some 80 per cent of Singapore households live in public housing flats. File photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
As Chinese buyer drops US$61m on 20 condo units, what’s fuelling Singapore’s home prices?
- Prices for private and public homes have increased, but high-profile buyers aren’t to blame, observers say, as demand exceeds supply and construction costs rise
- Property insiders say instead of even more cooling measures, the government should release more land supply to alleviate cost pressures, or legislate apartment sizes
