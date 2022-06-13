Two young men searching for jobs. File photo: iStock
Optimism in Indonesia as youth prospects improve amid economic recovery
- ‘Half my friends have full-time work, which makes me optimistic’; youth make up about 42 per cent of the 8.4 million people out of work
- Experts say nation ‘on track to recovery’ post Covid and doing better than other countries, with controlled inflation and subsidies to poorest citizens
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Two young men searching for jobs. File photo: iStock