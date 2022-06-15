Tourists walk along a beach in eastern Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP
Can Sri Lanka tourism recover from ‘triple whammy’ of terrorism, Covid-19 and economic crisis?
- The Easter Sunday bombings and the pandemic lashed the sector from 2019-2021. Now, unrest arising from economic duress has further hurt tourism
- Hotels are facing mass cancellations, smaller operators like homestays have seen ‘almost a 100 per cent loss in income’, and workers are shunning an industry increasingly seen as ‘volatile’
