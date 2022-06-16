Most Asean states are only just getting their economies back on track after two years of disruptions due to the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
Most Asean states are only just getting their economies back on track after two years of disruptions due to the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
Asean
This Week in Asia /  Economics

How would a US recession impact Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand amid surging inflation?

  • The Fed has hiked rates and may do so again, as food supply chain disruptions and surging oil prices have caused inflation levels to hit a 40-year high in the US
  • If the US were to enter a recession, export-reliant Singapore and Malaysia would be among the worst hit, while remittances to the Philippines may decline, analysts say

Joseph Sipalan
Joseph Sipalan in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 8:08pm, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Most Asean states are only just getting their economies back on track after two years of disruptions due to the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
Most Asean states are only just getting their economies back on track after two years of disruptions due to the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE