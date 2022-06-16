Most Asean states are only just getting their economies back on track after two years of disruptions due to the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
How would a US recession impact Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand amid surging inflation?
- The Fed has hiked rates and may do so again, as food supply chain disruptions and surging oil prices have caused inflation levels to hit a 40-year high in the US
- If the US were to enter a recession, export-reliant Singapore and Malaysia would be among the worst hit, while remittances to the Philippines may decline, analysts say
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Most Asean states are only just getting their economies back on track after two years of disruptions due to the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua