Sri Lankans are experiencing the longest fuel queues in their history due to a fuel shortage. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lankans endure days-long waits for fuel, shuttered schools and cancelled surgeries with no end in sight to energy crisis
- Sri Lanka will only operate ‘essential services’ from now until July 10, as it struggles to manage its remaining fuel supply
- The country’s fuel crisis is taking a toll on schools, hospitals and critical export industries such as the seafood sector
