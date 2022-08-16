The Philippines is considering partnering with Japan to revive three rail projects after Beijing turned down an earlier request for funding. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Philippines considers pivot to Japan to help finance railway projects, after funding shortfall stalls China deals

  • The new Marcos administration is trying to finance three rail projects after Beijing turned down the previous government’s request for funding
  • In 2012, another China-backed railway plan, the Northrail project was dropped after former president Benigno Aquino said the initiative was overpriced

Updated: 3:45pm, 16 Aug, 2022

