The Philippines is considering partnering with Japan to revive three rail projects after Beijing turned down an earlier request for funding. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Philippines considers pivot to Japan to help finance railway projects, after funding shortfall stalls China deals
- The new Marcos administration is trying to finance three rail projects after Beijing turned down the previous government’s request for funding
- In 2012, another China-backed railway plan, the Northrail project was dropped after former president Benigno Aquino said the initiative was overpriced
