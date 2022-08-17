Indonesia has set a target of 5.3 per cent economic growth next year. Photo: Reuters
‘Too low’: Indonesia’s call for optimism doesn’t match 5.3pc growth target, analysts say
- President Joko Widodo unveils five priorities for 2023, touts 5.44 per cent growth in second quarter of 2022 and 27-month trade surplus run
- Call to remain vigilant amid geopolitical uncertainties could mean a ‘more realistic growth target’ even as economy on track for stronger recovery next year
