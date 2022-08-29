The first UN-chartered vessel MV Brave Commander loads more than 23,000 tonnes of grain to export to Ethiopia, in Yuzhne, east of Odesa on the Black Sea coast in August 2022. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: fees for insuring Black Sea grain ships have become a ‘limiting factor’ in warding off food crisis
- One shipowner said he paid a 35 per cent to 40 per cent premium to insure four grain ships departing from the Black Sea
- The World Food Programme said getting Black Sea Ports open is the single most important thing to do right now to help the world’s hungry
