Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The nation’s economy has been growing, but will political difficulties affect that? Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s post-Covid economy has held up so far, but will politics be its undoing?
- The war in Ukraine and China’s Covid controls are expected to limit Malaysia’s faster than forecast recent economic growth
- However, PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob also faces friction over tax system reforms, and pressure from his Umno party for an early general election
