Singapore’s core inflation gauge climbed to the highest level in almost 14 years in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore families dismayed over rising inequality as inflation barely dents luxury home sales
- Soaring inflation, growing rich-poor divide and declining social mobility have left middle-class families feeling the squeeze
- Those less well-off may have to dip into their savings and cut discretionary spending, analysts note, even as government moves to address wealth gap
