Singapore’s core inflation gauge climbed to the highest level in almost 14 years in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore’s core inflation gauge climbed to the highest level in almost 14 years in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Singapore families dismayed over rising inequality as inflation barely dents luxury home sales

  • Soaring inflation, growing rich-poor divide and declining social mobility have left middle-class families feeling the squeeze
  • Those less well-off may have to dip into their savings and cut discretionary spending, analysts note, even as government moves to address wealth gap

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 8:30am, 4 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore’s core inflation gauge climbed to the highest level in almost 14 years in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore’s core inflation gauge climbed to the highest level in almost 14 years in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE