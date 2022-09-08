Tourists visit the Emerald Buddha Temple inside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tourists visit the Emerald Buddha Temple inside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Will Thailand’s new 10-year visa scheme for wealthy foreigners be ‘a big win’ for its economy?

  • Scheme aims to attract 1 million wealthy or talented foreigners to Thailand over the next five years to contribute 1 trillion baht to the economy
  • While launch of scheme is timely with low economic growth predicted for this year, analysts say more work is needed to appeal to a wider pool of applicants

Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 8:30am, 8 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tourists visit the Emerald Buddha Temple inside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tourists visit the Emerald Buddha Temple inside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE