Tourists visit the Emerald Buddha Temple inside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Will Thailand’s new 10-year visa scheme for wealthy foreigners be ‘a big win’ for its economy?
- Scheme aims to attract 1 million wealthy or talented foreigners to Thailand over the next five years to contribute 1 trillion baht to the economy
- While launch of scheme is timely with low economic growth predicted for this year, analysts say more work is needed to appeal to a wider pool of applicants
