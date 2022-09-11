Tourists take a selfie in Singapore’s Merlion Park in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
No, Indian tourists can’t replace Southeast Asia’s absent Chinese visitors – just look at Singapore

  • China was the largest source market for tourists to the region pre-pandemic, but Beijing’s zero-Covid policy has slowed the tourist tide to a trickle
  • Many Southeast Asian nations had hoped a post-pandemic surge of travellers from India would fill the gap – though tourism experts remain doubtful

Kimberly Lim
Kimberly Lim

Updated: 8:30am, 11 Sep, 2022

