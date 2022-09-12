Stockpiles of nickel ore await shipment at the port in Pomala, Southeast Sulawesi province. Indonesia has the world’s largest reserves of nickel, at 21 million metric tonnes, and the supply is estimated to last for more than 30 years. Photo: Reuters
Can Indonesia’s electric car, battery sector have a smooth ride beyond China?
- US offers tax rebate for EV buyers whose vehicles’ batteries use minimal metal from ‘foreign entities of concern’, in reference to China, Russia firms
- A lot of nickel, used for EV batteries, is from Indonesia, but experts say sector must become greener to gain more global market share
