A vendor at a vegetable stall in New Delhi. India posted 13.5-per-cent first-quarter growth between April and June. Photo: Bloomberg
Joy as India replaces UK as world’s 5th-largest economy, but analysts call for a ‘reality check’
- India cemented 5th place by posting first-quarter growth between April and June of 13.5 per cent, taking its economy to an estimated US$854.7 billion
- But analysts say high unemployment, weak domestic consumption and a slowing global economy could curtail growth in the coming quarters
