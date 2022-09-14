Niseko is a popular destination for winter sports in Japan. Photo: Shutterstock
Niseko is a popular destination for winter sports in Japan. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Niseko hotels booked up as Japan’s reopening draws tourists from Singapore, Malaysia, elsewhere

  • Tokyo hints at further easing of travel curbs, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara saying country hopes to reopen in time for autumn, winter activities
  • Hotels and other businesses in Hokkaido’s ski resorts now face manpower challenges to cope with potential influx of foreign tourists

Julian Ryall


Updated: 8:30am, 14 Sep, 2022

