Niseko is a popular destination for winter sports in Japan. Photo: Shutterstock
Niseko hotels booked up as Japan’s reopening draws tourists from Singapore, Malaysia, elsewhere
- Tokyo hints at further easing of travel curbs, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara saying country hopes to reopen in time for autumn, winter activities
- Hotels and other businesses in Hokkaido’s ski resorts now face manpower challenges to cope with potential influx of foreign tourists
