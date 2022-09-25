I Made Nuka (centre) struggles to send his youngest child to middle school as prices of basic goods and fuel are rising, limiting his job opportunities as a construction worker. Photo: SCMP / Resty Woro Yuniar
Indonesians made to choose between food and school fees as inflation hits poorest hardest

  • Inflation in the wake of a recent fuel price increase has child protection specialists worried that the number of school dropouts is trending upwards
  • Database issues also mean many poor people who need government help aren’t getting it, leading to warnings ‘a vicious cycle of poverty’ will emerge

Resty Woro Yuniar in Bali

Updated: 8:30am, 25 Sep, 2022

