A tanker loads liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia. File photo: AP
Energy
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Japan, South Korea, Taiwan buy Russia’s fuel but face less criticism than India as they’re ‘against sanctions’: analysts

  • Since the start of the war in Ukraine, some Asian nations have taken more Russian fuel while mindful of the need to diversify sources
  • Some have always supported Ukraine, without saying when would phase out Moscow imports; India only recently criticised the invasion

Maria Siow
Updated: 8:30am, 26 Sep, 2022

