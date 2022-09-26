A tanker loads liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia. File photo: AP
Japan, South Korea, Taiwan buy Russia’s fuel but face less criticism than India as they’re ‘against sanctions’: analysts
- Since the start of the war in Ukraine, some Asian nations have taken more Russian fuel while mindful of the need to diversify sources
- Some have always supported Ukraine, without saying when would phase out Moscow imports; India only recently criticised the invasion
A tanker loads liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia. File photo: AP