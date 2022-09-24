A customer queuing at a money changer shows his Singapore dollar banknotes. The city state has emerged as an outlier in a sea of ailing Asian currencies. Photo: EPA-EFE
Soaring US dollar sends South Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Japan reeling. But Singapore’s currency is still holding up

  • The US Fed’s aggressive policy tightening turns the screws on Asian economies already grappling with geopolitical anxiety and supply-chain disruptions
  • Inflation is widespread and worsening across the region. But in a sea of ailing Asian currencies, the Singapore dollar has emerged as an outlier

Joseph Sipalan and Kimberly Lim

Updated: 8:30am, 24 Sep, 2022

