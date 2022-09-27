Pakistan’s finance minister Miftah Ismail resigned from his post on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan’s finance minister Miftah Ismail resigned from his post on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Indebted to China, flood-ravaged Pakistan’s finance minister quits while trying to secure bailout terms

  • Miftah Ismail’s resignation came after Pakistan received assurances of financial help from the IMF and World Bank to prevent its economy from sinking
  • Pakistan is dealing with an enormous debt burden which has been exacerbated by the devastating floods that displaced more than 33 million people

Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 8:38am, 27 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistan’s finance minister Miftah Ismail resigned from his post on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan’s finance minister Miftah Ismail resigned from his post on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE