Gautam Adani says India is on the path to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030. Photo: Bloomberg
China risks being ‘isolated’ from rest of the world, says India’s Gautam Adani at Forbes Singapore Conference
- Adani says China’s ‘increasing nationalism, supply chain risk mitigation and technology restrictions’ will likely affect connectivity with other economies
- World’s second-richest person says China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which was supposed to demonstrate its global ambitions also faces resistance
