Gautam Adani says India is on the path to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030. Photo: Bloomberg
Gautam Adani says India is on the path to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030. Photo: Bloomberg
India
This Week in Asia /  Economics

China risks being ‘isolated’ from rest of the world, says India’s Gautam Adani at Forbes Singapore Conference

  • Adani says China’s ‘increasing nationalism, supply chain risk mitigation and technology restrictions’ will likely affect connectivity with other economies
  • World’s second-richest person says China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which was supposed to demonstrate its global ambitions also faces resistance

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 4:27pm, 27 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Gautam Adani says India is on the path to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030. Photo: Bloomberg
Gautam Adani says India is on the path to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE