The Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of the weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. Photo: Xinhua
The Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of the weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Economics

‘Singapore is back’: Milken Institute Asia Summit, Token2049, F1 race and other events draw global VIPs

  • Officials such as Singapore Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam among speakers at three-day business forum aimed at tackling global issues
  • Series of events culminating in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix shows city state’s ‘ability to stage world-class, high-quality events remains undimmed’

Dewey SimKimberly Lim
Dewey Sim in Singaporeand Kimberly Lim

Updated: 8:35pm, 29 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of the weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. Photo: Xinhua
The Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of the weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE