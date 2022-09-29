British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly outside 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: AP Photo
China’s standing ‘suffers’ due to Russia ties, departure from global norms: UK foreign minister James Cleverly
- The minister said that when China departs from international rules and aligns itself with aggressive countries, its status in the world is affected
- An appointee of Britain’s new PM Liz Truss, Cleverly said the UK government will always stand up for sovereignty and security, and its partners
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly outside 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: AP Photo