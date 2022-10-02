Engineers from China and Tanzania on a construction site in Dar es Salaam. Analysts said Japan focuses on providing training to African countries rather than exporting its workers like China does. Photo: Xinhua
Japan
Japan’s Africa aid rivals China in terms of ‘quality over quantity’: analysts

  • Japan has been investing in the continent for longer than China and applies international standards to its infrastructure financing, analysts said
  • Its pockets may not be as deep, but its support of good governance and democratic principles makes it a tempting development partner for African states

Maria Siow
Updated: 11:00am, 2 Oct, 2022

