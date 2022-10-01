People ride mopeds and motorcycles through a flooded street in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Shutterstock
Vietnam
Gridlocked and flood-prone, Vietnam’s biggest city struggles to keep pace with its own breakneck growth

  • Ho Chi Minh City need decisive action fast to overcome crowding and climate challenges and secure its 10 million residents’ future quality of life
  • Some bold ideas have been put forward, but funding woes and infrastructure paralysis mean its problems could turn into a drag on the whole economy

Michael Tatarski

Updated: 8:30am, 1 Oct, 2022

