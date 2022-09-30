The impact of the British pound’s plunge has reverberated across Asia , presenting opportunities but also posing some challenges for consumers and businesses in the region. The pound fell by as much as 5 per cent against the US dollar to an all-time low of US$1.0327 on Monday, triggering alarm in financial markets over new Prime Minister Liz Truss ’ emergency budget measures unveiled last week to jump-start the country’s ailing economy. On Friday, it rebounded to levels last seen before the budget, but analysts are expecting continued see-saw trading in the coming days. Some consumers across Asia are rushing to make the best of the volatile exchange rates – looking towards cheaper holidays to Britain and buying more pounds at lower rates. But the dwindling value of the pound could weigh on the personal finances of the UK-based Asian diaspora and on businesses with exposure to Britain. Happy tourists, students Money changers in Asia have seen a rise in the number of people snapping up the pound to “save money or for travel to the UK”, said an employee at People’s Corner Money Changer in Singapore who also called the move a “smart decision”. “Our selling price is quite high but people are very interested at the moment,” he said. As of noon on Thursday, the Singapore dollar was valued at S$1.56 against one pound – as compared to over S$1.62 just weeks ago in August, he added. “Lots of people are buying it to save money or even for travel purposes [to the UK], it is a smart decision,” he said. Soaring US dollar sends Asian currencies reeling – but not Singapore’s Ngau Kee Money Changer in Hong Kong told This Week in Asia their customers are buying a lot of pounds at this “record-low rate”. Travel agencies have also seen a similar pickup, in the number of travellers to the UK, with Malaysia -based travel agency Star Travel reporting stronger interest from clients about going to the UK in September. But John Driffill, a visiting professor of economics at the National University of Singapore, highlighted that the extended period of inflation in the UK could still prompt potential Asian tourists to keep an eye on their travel budgets. Imported items in the UK, such as supermarket staples and household items, will cost more but prices of pub beers and theatre tickets may cost less than they used to. Selena Ling, chief economist and head of treasury and strategy at Singapore’s OCBC bank, said that families might find it cheaper to buy property in Britain or send their children there for education. “However, UK mortgage rates are also likely to surge and UK businesses may also build in some precautionary price buffers due to the recent market volatility,” she cautioned. Elite Teoh, a Malaysian student at the University of South Wales, said his parents began to purchase British pounds when he started studying in the UK. “They originally only exchanged 4,000 ringgit (US$509) to start it off, then due to the drop, they exchanged more and more,” he said, adding that the weaker pound had spurred his friends and their families to do the same. Woe for UK’s foreign workers It is less upbeat for foreign workers in the UK, especially those supporting families back in their homeland. “Those who are earning in British pounds and sending that money back home via remittances will find that their recipients are receiving less than before,” said Driffill. “With the rise of the cost of living in the UK and with salaries and wages not keeping pace with that over the last year, I imagine that is going to be a lot harder,” he added. This might be a good time for businesses looking for bargains including those in the UK’s real estate market, said OCBC’s Ling, but companies in Asia that are dependent on exports to the UK might feel the pinch of the pound’s slump. Soaring US dollar sends Asian currencies reeling – but not Singapore’s In Hong Kong, CK Asset Holdings and other companies controlled by the Li Ka-shing family, led a decline among local stocks that have the most exposure to the UK. Trading for UK-based lenders like HSBC and Standard Chartered also slumped following the pound’s plunge, despite both banks generating most of their revenue from Asia. “Selling stuff to the UK is going to be slightly more difficult as demand for some imports might fall,” said Driffill. On the flip side, exports from Britain to Asia might be cheaper, he adds.