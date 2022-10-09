Bankers and investors are turning to India as Russia and China lose their lustre - at least in the medium term. Photo: AFP
India
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Bankers look to India as Russia and China growth prospects dim amid Ukraine war, Covid-19

  • Bankers have cited India’s stable political environment, strong growth prospects amid global uncertainty
  • India saw its highest annual foreign direct investment inflow of US$83 billion last year, and is reviving trade pacts to expand its global push

Amy Sood
Amy Sood

Updated: 11:00am, 9 Oct, 2022

