Bankers and investors are turning to India as Russia and China lose their lustre - at least in the medium term. Photo: AFP
Bankers look to India as Russia and China growth prospects dim amid Ukraine war, Covid-19
- Bankers have cited India’s stable political environment, strong growth prospects amid global uncertainty
- India saw its highest annual foreign direct investment inflow of US$83 billion last year, and is reviving trade pacts to expand its global push
