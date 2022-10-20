Pesos on a pile of playing cards. Thousands of Chinese people working in the Philippines’ gambling sector may have to leave. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Self deport’: China staff made to leave Philippines in Pogo gambling crackdown

  • Six Chinese employees of online gambling sector were this week escorted to a flight home, while thousands more illegal workers may also face deportation
  • But while crime, including murder and kidnapping, is rife in the industry, some business leaders worry any shutdown may affect the economy

Raissa Robles in Manila

Updated: 6:24pm, 20 Oct, 2022

