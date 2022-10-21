A boy in a Mumbai slum. More than 180 million Indians, including children, are undernourished. File photo: Reuters
India experts hit back at government’s hunger report criticism

  • Analysts say government seems caught up in the contradiction of a fast-growing economy when malnutrition, food insecurity remain high
  • ‘We could debate the methodology’ of the report ‘but calling it misinformation is not factually correct’, said one

Amy Sood
Updated: 12:00pm, 21 Oct, 2022

