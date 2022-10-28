The International Monetary Fund cut Asia’s economic forecasts as China’s sharp slowdown dampened the region’s recovery prospects Photo: EPA-EFE
The International Monetary Fund cut Asia’s economic forecasts as China’s sharp slowdown dampened the region’s recovery prospects Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Economics

China’s zero-Covid economic drag could be ‘significantly bad’ for Asia: IMF

  • The IMF said China’s economy has been affected by it’s zero-Covid policy, and a growing real estate crisis
  • The financial institution said Asia would feel the pinch of China’s muted economic growth due to the connectivity of trade in the region

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 5:15pm, 28 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The International Monetary Fund cut Asia’s economic forecasts as China’s sharp slowdown dampened the region’s recovery prospects Photo: EPA-EFE
The International Monetary Fund cut Asia’s economic forecasts as China’s sharp slowdown dampened the region’s recovery prospects Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE