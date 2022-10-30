Hong Kong has rolled out new measures to attract global talent. Photo: AP
Hong Kong talent scheme set to benefit India workers, but Singapore and Dubai offer competition
- Hong Kong has been able to largely retain its existing Indian talent pool, with diaspora businesses embedded in city for generations and staying put
- City needs to further relax policies on recognition of credentials to attract more Indian talent, stave off competition from Singapore and Dubai, analyst notes
