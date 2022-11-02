Advertisements for a cryptocurrency exchange are seen in Hong Kong. Singapore plans to restrict retail crypto investing, unlike its regional rival. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s Wong stresses ‘responsible’ fintech as crypto stance diverges from Hong Kong
- The PM-in-waiting said there should be ‘no doubt’ that the city state was ‘fully’ embracing emerging technologies such as Web3 and distributed ledgers
- But a healthy level of ‘constructive paranoia’ and ‘divine discontent’ were also required and embraced, Lawrence Wong told Singapore Fintech Festival 2022
Advertisements for a cryptocurrency exchange are seen in Hong Kong. Singapore plans to restrict retail crypto investing, unlike its regional rival. Photo: Reuters