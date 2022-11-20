Farmer and musang king durian tree in orchard. Photo: Shutterstock
Farmer and musang king durian tree in orchard. Photo: Shutterstock
Vietnamese durian growers causing a stink for Thai farmers exporting to China

  • One Thai durian grower believes Thailand’s exports will decrease because Vietnam is located closer to China and, in her view, has better quality control
  • Foreign trade volume of Chongzuo, a China-Vietnam border city, rose to US$11 billion – a surge of nearly 50 per cent, according to a Xinhua report

Jitsiree Thongnoi
Updated: 11:00am, 20 Nov, 2022

