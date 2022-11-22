People look at an outdoor display for items outside a drugstore chain store in downtown Tokyo. The Bank of Japan said inflation was up for a 14th consecutive month. Photo: AFP
‘So expensive’: Japan consumers, businesses feel the pinch as higher inflation bites
- Residents are cutting down expenses on food, travel and other items to cope with rising prices, survey shows
- Core consumer inflation hit 40-year high in October, accelerated by higher energy prices and weak yen, but Bank of Japan says it is unlikely to last long
