People look at an outdoor display for items outside a drugstore chain store in downtown Tokyo. The Bank of Japan said inflation was up for a 14th consecutive month. Photo: AFP
‘So expensive’: Japan consumers, businesses feel the pinch as higher inflation bites

  • Residents are cutting down expenses on food, travel and other items to cope with rising prices, survey shows
  • Core consumer inflation hit 40-year high in October, accelerated by higher energy prices and weak yen, but Bank of Japan says it is unlikely to last long

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 8:42am, 22 Nov, 2022

