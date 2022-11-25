South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivering a speech on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea’s Yoon looks to past to bolster exports amid trade deficit
- Seoul, concerned about nation’s highest deficit since 1996, which was shortly before IMF bailout, has revived government-business meeting
- While government tries to boost exports, opposition says moves to participate in US-led crusade against China could damage trade
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivering a speech on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE