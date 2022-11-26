Illustration of a futuristic Web3 internet. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s tech talent rides global Web3 wave despite crypto ban, turns to Singapore and Hong Kong for next big push

  • Web3 developers have flourished quietly despite China’s cryptocurrency crackdown, but more are heading overseas for funding and development
  • Hong Kong and Singapore have emerged as top relocation destinations for mainland-based Web3 start-ups, given their more open crypto environment

Updated: 11:00am, 26 Nov, 2022

