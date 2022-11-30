Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim gets cracking on nationwide egg shortage as he addresses cost of living
- Consumers and retailers complained of an erratic supply of price-controlled eggs, which officials said was due to higher demand after Covid curbs eased
- Some social media users claimed scarcity was due to egg ‘cartels’ allegedly holding back supply to affect the chances of certain politicians in the recent election
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Bernama/dpa