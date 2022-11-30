Office workers walk past Singapore state-linked investment firm Temasek Holdings sign. File photo: AFP
Office workers walk past Singapore state-linked investment firm Temasek Holdings sign. File photo: AFP
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Temasek suffered ‘reputational damage’ over FTX losses, conducting internal review: Singapore DPM Lawrence Wong

  • Temasek’s US$275 million investment in FTX invited criticism given its status as a state-owned entity that contributes to Singapore’s annual revenue
  • Meanwhile, Deputy PM Wong says Singapore has no aspirations to become a crypto hub and seeks to be a ‘responsible and innovative digital asset player’

Kimberly Lim
Kimberly Lim

Updated: 7:36pm, 30 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Office workers walk past Singapore state-linked investment firm Temasek Holdings sign. File photo: AFP
Office workers walk past Singapore state-linked investment firm Temasek Holdings sign. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE