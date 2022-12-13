Singapore’s efforts to woo global talent is a response to expats leaving the country at the height of the pandemic. Photo: AFP
Singapore tweaks visa rules to allow ‘needle-moving’ firms to hire more foreign talent
- Qualifying firms will have their S Pass and Work Permit quotas extended to up to 50 workers per firm
- But in taking part in the M-SEP scheme, firms must also commit to hiring and training its own local workforce
