Drivers push their auto rickshaws to a petrol station in Colombo earlier this year as the crisis severely restricted Sri Lanka’s ability to import fuel. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Struggling Sri Lanka waits on China to unlock its US$2.9 billion IMF bailout

  • A self-imposed December deadline to secure the bailout has almost passed as Colombo awaits Beijing’s financing assurances to satisfy the IMF board
  • Meanwhile, more than one-third of the island nation’s families face food insecurity as inflation races, industry craters and the economy shrinks

Dimuthu Attanayake
Dimuthu Attanayake

Updated: 5:30pm, 23 Dec, 2022

