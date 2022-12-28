People walk down Takeshita Street in the popular Harajuku area of Tokyo. Japan has reintroduced negative Covid-19 tests for Chinese travellers as mandatory conditions of entry. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
This Week in Asia /  Economics

‘They’re dying to come’: Asia braced for return of Chinese tourists, but India, Japan recoil

  • India, Japan reintroducing negative Covid-19 tests for Chinese travellers as mandatory conditions of entry, while Philippines could follow suit
  • Businesses, property market eye economic boom, but excitement tempered by potential rebound of virus cases, pressure on healthcare services

SCMP's Asia desk

Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Dec, 2022

