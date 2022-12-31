Travellers with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport. China has said it will ease tough border measures from January 8. Photo: Reuters
Despite boom in Chinese travel demand, Asian airlines hold out on boosting flights
- Many airlines are taking a wait-and-see approach before releasing more flights, since many are still ‘coming out of the Covid battlefield’, analysts say
- This is despite a surge in travel demand by Chinese citizens after three years of being shut in, with especially high interest in Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand
