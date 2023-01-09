The hard times for Bollywood have triggered a debate on whether Indian audiences will ever return to the big screen in the same way, but there are signs that a recovery is likely by next year. Photo: AFP
India cinema-goers’ pivot to streaming films online instead: ‘a disaster for Bollywood’?
- A string of Hindi-language films proved to be box-office bombs last year amid a change in viewing habits spurred on by pandemic-era cinema closures
- Producers are pinning their hopes on an industry turnaround, even as analysts warn that young people ‘have forgotten how to go to cinemas’
