A woman tries on a gold necklace at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai. India’s penchant for gold and high duties makes it a gold smuggling destination. Photo: Reuters
A woman tries on a gold necklace at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai. India’s penchant for gold and high duties makes it a gold smuggling destination. Photo: Reuters
India
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Poor Indians targeted by smugglers to sneak in gold in belts, underwear, computers

  • India’s penchant for gold and high duties has made it a gold smuggling hotspot, with over 3,000kg confiscated in the first 11 months of 2022
  • Smugglers use mules or underprivileged people as carriers, with most of the smuggled gold coming from the Middle East

Kalpana Sunder
Kalpana Sunder

Updated: 7:35pm, 5 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman tries on a gold necklace at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai. India’s penchant for gold and high duties makes it a gold smuggling destination. Photo: Reuters
A woman tries on a gold necklace at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai. India’s penchant for gold and high duties makes it a gold smuggling destination. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE