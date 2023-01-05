A woman tries on a gold necklace at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai. India’s penchant for gold and high duties makes it a gold smuggling destination. Photo: Reuters
Poor Indians targeted by smugglers to sneak in gold in belts, underwear, computers
- India’s penchant for gold and high duties has made it a gold smuggling hotspot, with over 3,000kg confiscated in the first 11 months of 2022
- Smugglers use mules or underprivileged people as carriers, with most of the smuggled gold coming from the Middle East
