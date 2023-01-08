Customers queue at a supermarket in Singapore. The city state’s goods and services tax (GST) increased from 7 per cent to 8 per cent on January 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore looks to ‘GST discounts’, cash handouts to ease pain of sales tax hike that’s set ‘to bite’
- Finance Minister Lawrence Wong hinted at a ‘Valentine’s Day present’ in this year’s budget for Singaporeans struggling with the rising cost of living
- The price of chicken rice has gone up and more pain is set to come next year, when the full 2 per cent tax increase will ‘start to bite’
