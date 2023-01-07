A worker checks the packaging production line Lego’s first Asian factory in Jiaxing. The Danish toy giant opened a new facility in Vietnam last year. Photo: AFP
Chain reaction: China’s loss is Southeast Asia’s gain as supply chains shift away to cheaper climes

  • Southeast Asian governments have been beckoning foreign firms with cheaper labour, tax breaks and improved logistics as China’s Covid woes rumble on
  • But analysts say the likes of Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia will long struggle to match China’s deep, integrated supply chain network

Biman Mukherji and Ralph Jennings

Updated: 8:00am, 7 Jan, 2023

