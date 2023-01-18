Wind turbines and high voltage electricity transmission towers in Germany. Investments in renewables need to triple by 2030 if climate targets are to be met, experts have warned. Photo: Bloomberg
World ‘way off track’ stopping climate catastrophe, rich nations urged to spend more on clean energy
- The COP28 president-designate warned that the world is ‘playing catch-up’ against the ‘fast-approaching deadline’ of 2030 to limit rising temperatures
- Developed countries have fallen short of their investment pledges and must do more to ensure ‘inclusive reform’ of the energy sector, he said
Wind turbines and high voltage electricity transmission towers in Germany. Investments in renewables need to triple by 2030 if climate targets are to be met, experts have warned. Photo: Bloomberg