US President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the White House on Friday. Photo: AFP
Japan
Japan really wants the US to join the CPTPP. But ‘politically weak’ Biden isn’t interested

  • Washington says it will focus on its own Indo-Pacific Economic Framework instead of the massive multilateral trade agreement that China wants to join
  • Japanese PM Fumio Kishida’s repeated calls for the US to reconsider and join the CPTPP make it look like he’s grasping at straws, an analyst said

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:00pm, 18 Jan, 2023

